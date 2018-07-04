Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Water was finally restored to the 30 block stretch of Doral at early Wednesday morning, hours later than expected.

The area that had been without water since a major main was ruptured Monday consists of businesses, including retail outlets, restaurants, a school and a hotel along NW 41st Street south to 34th Street.

While all have running water and working bathrooms now, a boil water advisory is in effect for water that is consumed, used to wash dishes or brush teeth. The water is safe for bathing and restrooms are again functioning.

The boil water advisory will not be lifted before sometime Friday at the earliest. The restored water must be tested and found free of contaminants for at least 48 hours before it can be consumed.

In a related note, Miami Dade College West Campus will resume classes on Thursday. Classes were canceled on the campus Wednesday due to street flooding from the main break and repair efforts.