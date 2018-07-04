Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Heat advisories and heat warnings are in effect for much of the Midwest as well as portions of the Northeast as the ongoing heat wave continues.

People fanned themselves at Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C. as dangerous temperatures sweep across the united states. Extra cooling stations were set up at the National Mall where hundreds of thousands will watch the nighttime celebration.

In Minneapolis, the “Red, White and Boom” half marathon Wednesday had to be shortened because of the extreme weather.

“That’s because of the dew point, the humidity, and the heat. Certainly, there are people who are disappointed, and we understand that. I mean, no one is more disappointed than us in having to make that hard call,” said organizer Mike Logan.

Many cities are experiencing temperatures in the 90’s with the humidity making it feel like 100 degrees or more in some places. Friends Julie Wasserman and Liran Weizman said they weren’t going to let the heat in NYC get them down.

“There’s this culture here like everyone is hot and you are all in it together like sweating on the subway, I don’t know, you just embrace it,” said Wasserman.

“We’re sweating, it’s New York City we love it!

Beachgoers along the Jersey shore hit the water to stay cool. The excessive heat is expected to weaken in the east in time for the weekend as the system moves west.

At least three deaths, two in New York and one in Pennsylvania are being blamed on the extreme heat.