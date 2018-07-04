Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You can truly leave the world behind at Miami Spa Month now in its 11th year.

Miami Spa Month features 38 participating spas throughout Miami -Dade County.

Yes, its prime pampering time during the heat of the summer!

“Miami Spa Month is actually 2 months, July and August, and you get to choose from 38 participating spas offering a 30 percent discount or more,” said Janel Sierra, Marketing Manager at the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Treatments are broken down into three price points, $109, $139 and $199.

At Ame Spa and Wellness Collective at Turnberry Isle Miami, it’s all about getting your relax on. The spa recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation (the hotel is currently under a $175 million redevelopment). The spa features a full menu of state of the art treatments.

“Total we have 15 treatments — 6 facials 4 massages and the rest are all alternative treatments,” said Vanessa Viadero, Director of Marketing.

Alternative treatments like the sensory deprivation tank.

“It’s a salt chamber tank. You float for an hour. It stops all your senses, there’s sound therapy and there is no pressure on joints for an hour. It’s amazing,” Vanessa said.

One particular massage is called the Fijian Ritual.

“This is in our ritual room it’s the $199 price point. You get 100 minutes of treatment. 20 minutes of milk soak, then 30 minute scrub and then 60 minutes massage and head massage and foot scrub, so you’re in here a for a while and its totally worth it,” Vanessa said.

Over on Miami Beach at Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau the menu features some 2 dozen treatments everything from water treatments. Massage, facials and more.

And this year most of the spas are offering more than just the treatment you went in for.

“The great thing about this year is all the spas are adding add on, so you can get your treatments but you can also make it a day,” Janel explained.

That also includes use of other amenities such as pool and beach.

You can search out all services and spas at http://www.miamispamonthom .

Miami Spa Month is on now until August 31st.