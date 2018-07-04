Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Happy birthday America!

It’s the fourth of July which means it’s time for barbecues, parades, fun by the pool and fireworks!

There are plenty of events happening all over South Florida that can fill whatever your July fourth celebration preference may be.

Fourth Of July Celebration At Black Point Park Marina

Black Point Marina

24775 S.W. 87th Ave. Miami, FL 33190

(305) 258-4092

Black Point Park Marina, located right next to Biscayne National Park, is the site of a spectacular 4th of July celebration. Head out early and enjoy the day fishing, diving, or exploring the beauty that can be found at Biscayne National Park. Food is available at the Black Point Ocean Grill or bring your own food and have a picnic at the park. Bring a blanket or a chair and stake your spot to watch the fireworks at sunset.

Town of Davie:

Family Fun Day at 10:00 a.m.

Pine Island Pool

3801 S Pine Island Rd. Davie, FL 33328

4:00 PM – Kids Arts and Crafts, Food Trucks, Face Painting, Bounce Houses, Train Rides, and Craft Vendors

4:30pm: Kids Interactive Games

6:30pm: FREE cake (while supplies last)

7pm: Live Music by Smokin’ Aces

9pm: FIREWORKS!

City of Doral:

Independence Day Celebration

Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave

Activities will include inflatables, live entertainment, a sensational concert and more. Remember to bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to enjoy this patriotic holiday along with your family and friends. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors throughout the park. Make sure to arrive early to enjoy all the activities and our spectacular grand finale of fireworks at 9:20pm! On-site parking available for $5.00.

City of Ft. Lauderdale:

Ft. Lauderdale Beach at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard.

The Independence Day Celebration kicks off at noon and features a patriotic extravaganza featuring live bands, a kids zone, beach games, contests, and family activities. As the sun goes down watch the sky light up with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. This dazzling pyrotechnic display is simulcast with music on 101.5 LITE FM and is an annual favorite for all!

City of Key Biscayne:

Key Biscayne’s 4th Of July Parade And Fireworks

The parade will be on Crandon Blvd, between Harbor Drive and West Enid Drive

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 365-8900

Key Biscayne’s 4th of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by festivities at the Village Green. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, and lots more. Hang out all day or get back in time to get a good seat for the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Town of Hollywood:

Johnson Street Plaza: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Social Media Station

Hollywood Beach Theater: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Island Sounds with Steel Harmonics and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Xuberance Band

Offshore fireworks display begins at 9:00 p.m.|

City of Homestead:

Race to the 4th!

6 PM to 10 PM

Homestead-Miami Speedway 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035

There will be a concert and food trucks. This salute to all things America will culminate with the best fireworks show in South Florida—a dazzling display of pyrotechnics synced to a mix of pop hits and patriotic tunes.

City of Miami:

America’s Birthday Bash

Bayfront Park

301 N. Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-7550

America’s Birthday Bash begins Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Bayfront Park. The event is sponsored by Budweiser and there will be Budweiser beer available for purchase in the Budweiser Beer Garden, which opens at 2 p.m. The family fun zone, with lots of activities for both children and adults, opens at 3 p.m. There will be live music starting at 2 p.m. and food vendors hocking their wares throughout the day. No coolers are allowed, as well as no large bags, bottles, or cans, and absolutely no personal fireworks. The fireworks show starts at 9 a.m. This event is touted as the best fireworks show in Miami.

City of Miami Beach:

Miami Beach ‘Fire On The Fourth’ Festival

North Shore Park Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 861-3616

This all-day event is free to the public. There will be DJ’s, music performances, food trucks, yoga, a kids zone, and a Junkanoo-style parade. A fabulous fireworks display lights up the sky at 9 p.m.

City of Miramar:

Celebrate our Nation’s Independence in the City of Miramar on Monday, July 4th at Miramar Regional Park from 7 – 9 p.m.

Enjoy music by our DJ, food trucks, food and novelty vendors, and a kids zone while you await a spectacular fireworks show.

City of North Miami:

Annual Independence Day Celebration By the Bay

Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus, located at 3000 NE 151st Street, North Miami. Festivities begin promptly at 7 p.m.

This free event, which features music, entertainment, and fireworks, kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and includes free parking. Fireworks begin at sundown.

City of Pembroke Pines:

Pembroke Pines Independence Day Celebration And Fireworks Show

Pines Recreation Center

7400 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

(954) 3920-2116

Parking and admission for the Independence Day celebration at the Pines Recreation Center festival grounds is free. The festival grounds will open at 6 p.m. for the enjoyment of the attendees. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. So, come out early and grab yourself a good spot to watch the fireworks and enjoy the festivities of the day.

City of Plantation:

Parade at 9:00 a.m.

Begins at the intersection Broward Blvd & NW 46th Avenue

Concert at 7:00 p.m. – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Central Park Baseball Fields

9151 NW 2nd Street. Plantation, FL 33324

City of Sunrise:

Parade at 9:00 a.m.

City Park

6700 Sunset Strip. Sunrise, FL 33351

Concert at 5:00 p.m. – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Outside the BB&T Center

One Panther Parkway. Sunrise, FL 33351

City Of Tamarac

Tamarac celebrates America’s birthday with live music, free fun zone for kids, food trucks and fireworks. Shuttle buses, 5:30-8:15 p.m. from Tamarac City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave. or the Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac. Shuttles return following the 9 p.m. fireworks display. Free. 954-597-3620.