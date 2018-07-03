Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has reportedly interviewed four candidates to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The President will continue meeting this week with potential Supreme Court nominees after narrowing down his list to seven candidates.

Trump interviewed four candidates on Monday. According to the Washington Post they are federal appeals court judges Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Amul Thapar and Raymond Kethledge.

At Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in 2006, he said he considered Roe versus Wade as settled law.

“I would follow Roe v. Wade faithfully and fully,” he said.

Barrett defended her Catholic faith in her confirmation hearing.

“My religious belief would not bear in the discharges of my duties,” she said.

Outside the White House Tuesday, press secretary Sarah Sanders reiterated that the President is not going to make his decision based on a specific case such as Roe v. Wade.

“He’s looking for somebody with tremendous intellect. He’d like somebody with judicial temperament and he wants somebody who is going to be focused on upholding the Constitution,” she said.

Republicans only have a slim majority in the Senate, so Trump’s pick to replace Kennedy will need support from both GOP conservatives and moderates in order to be confirmed.

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is a Republican who supports abortion rights.

“I think we recognize that Justice Kennedy played a pivotal role as one of those swing votes and I would certainly like to see a name go forward in the same mold as Justice Kennedy,” she said.

The President said he’ll announce his decision next Monday.