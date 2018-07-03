Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SEATTLE (CBSMiami) – A Special Olympian from Miami won a gold medal the first day of competition at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Albert “AJ” Johnson came in first in the 100m run with a time of 00:00:14.10 on July 2nd. He beat out seven other athletes from different parts of the country.

Johnson has been competing in Special Olympics for nine years also participates in basketball, flag football, golf, soccer, softball, and swimming. He attended the National Games in 2014 and will be competing in the 200m, 400m, and 4x100m while at the 2018 USA Games.