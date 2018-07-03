Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Bahamian police are still working to determine what went wrong when a tour boat exploded and caught fire Saturday.

Maleka Jackson, who was celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary, was killed in the blast.

“Maleka would be I guess what I call a shooting star,” said her father Malvin Grimes.

Grimes said she was a loving mother to her 12-year-old son and believed in giving back to her community.

“She had a life that kind of stayed straight on the course and it was a life that brought a lot of joy and a lot of support and love into the lives of others,” he said.

Jackson’s husband also suffered burns. He transported to a Broward Health Medical Center on Monday where doctors amputated one of his feet.

On Tuesday, the family issued a statement.

On behalf of the family, Tiran Jackson thanks everyone for their support and prayers. Tiran was seriously injured in the Bahamas boat accident, and he lost his beloved wife, Maleka. As you can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for the family, especially Tiran and Maleka’s 12-year-old son. The family extends their gratitude to the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas for their continued assistance and asks for privacy as they continue their journey to healing. For anyone who would like to support the family, a GoFundMe page has been established.

There were 10 Americans on the boat when it was engulfed in flames.

Stefanie and Brooke Schaffer were on vacation with their mother and stepfather. Relatives say Stefanie, a dancer and avid soccer player, was sitting at the back of the boat by the engine when the explosion occurred.

“Her legs, below her knees, had to be amputated,” said Stefanie’s uncle Mike Schaffer.

Schaffer said the 22-year-old was put into a medically-induced coma. Her mother Stacey was also severely injured. She has a fractured leg and at least two broken ribs. Schaffer said he’s still trying to process what happened.

“The family right now is everything. So many friends are reaching out. You see this stuff on TV, but to think it’s going to be somebody you know, and it’s my own blood, my own nieces and it’s a miracle that Stef’s even alive,” he said.