MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in Monday’s armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in the Princeton area of South Miami-Dade in which a female clerk was shot.

Tavis Williams, 20, reportedly walked into the store around 10:45 a.m., pointed a gun at the clerk, Cherish Juarez, and told her “Give me the money from the register, I’m not f***ing playing, give me the money.

When Juarez went to the back room to get her manager, Williams fired one shot, striking Juarez in the arm and chest, according to his arrest report.

Williams then went into the back room where he struggled with the manager who tried to take the gun away from him. The manager, in fear for his life, then went to the front, pulled cash out of the register and handed it over to Williams who ran out of the store, according to the report.

Juarez was airlifted to the Jackson Trauma South where she underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet. She’s listed in critical condition.

Williams has been charged with possession of marijuana, armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder.