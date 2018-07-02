Filed Under:Florida, Labor Unions, Lawsuit, Teachers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida’s largest teacher’s union is suing to try to block implementation of a new law that it says unfairly targets education labor organizations.

The law took effect Sunday. It was a massive education bill signed by Republican Gov. Rick Scott in March. While part of the law includes a voucher program to let bullied kids attend private schools with taxpayer money, there’s also a provision that lets the state decertify teacher unions if fewer than 50 percent of eligible members pay dues.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Leon County says the law is unconstitutional because it singles out teacher unions.

Florida Education Association President Joanne McCall said the law could affect 13 local teacher unions, though she said some are close to topping the 50 percent threshold.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s