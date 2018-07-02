  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI BEACH (Hoodline) – El Palacio de los Jugos, a ready-to-eat hot Cuban and Latin restaurant, debuted in the neighborhood in June.

The fresh addition to South Beach is located at 555 Jefferson Ave, in Miami Beach.

It’s part of a venerable Miami chain known for its ready-to-eat foods and fresh-squeezed juices.

Among the sections inside, you’ll find a juice stand, a coffee kiosk, and a sandwich stall, among others. Be on the lookout for items like paella, tamales, Cuban sandwiches, fried yucca, cassava chips, yellow rice with chorizo, chickpea stew with chorizo, milk flan, rice pudding and lamb stew, among many others. (See the full selection here.)

El Palacio de los Jugos has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Janel M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, wrote, “Once you walk inside, it’s so colorful, bright and huge … there are fruits and desserts to choose from all over the floor plan. My first day there I tried their Cuban coffee and, of course, in the heart of Miami you can’t go wrong.”

And Elisa M. wrote, “The vast selection was amazing: chicken, fish, beef, and veggies with different types of rice. My favorite was their juice. I ordered a small carrot juice for $4. Best price around here.”

Head on over to check it out: El Palacio de los Jugos is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

