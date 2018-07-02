Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a child had to be rushed to a local hospital after nearly drowning in a pool in West Park.

Police said they responded to the scene on the 5300 block of SW 18th Street, Monday at about 10:15 a.m.

Authorities said when rescue units arrived, CPR was already being administered by BSO deputies.

The girl, believed to a 2-year-old, was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood in critical condition.

No additional information is available at this time.