Eileen Higgins, a political newcomer, defeated Zoraida Barreiro to win the District 5 Miami-Dade County Commission seat in a runoff election last week.

The seat opened when longtime commissioner Bruno Barreiro (Zoraidas’s husband), resigned to run for the U.S. congressional seat being vacated by the retiring Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Though the county commission is non-partisan, Higgins campaign became partisan, as she was elected with the help of Democrat support and money.

We discuss where she stands on the issues and whether she thinks county politics will become more partisan, (there are now 7 democrats on th commission, a majority) and whether that’s a good thing.

Guest: Eileen Higgins, Miami-Dade County District 5 Commissioner