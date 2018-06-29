Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for a suspect accused of vandalizing a Miami Wendy’s restaurant.

Police say the suspect has hit the same restaurant, on Northwest 27th Avenue and 82nd Street, at least three times.

His last act of vandalism took place on Monday night, according to police.

Surveillance video captured the suspect throwing something through the drive-thru window. The restaurant was closed when it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.