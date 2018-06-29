Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mom claims her five-year-old son was bullied by his kindergarten teacher.

Kandy Escotto says it happened this school year at Banyan Elementary school in Westchester.

On Friday, Escotto held a news conference with her lawyers to discuss the allegations.

She says she became alarmed when her son Aaron came home from school and uttered these words, “Mommy I’m a bad boy.”

She says her son’s kindergarten teacher told him that when he didn’t know an answer

When she couldn’t get answers she says she placed a recording device in his school bag.

At her attorney’s office, they played a tape and on it, we hear a woman call Aaron and other children “losers.”

In another recording, we hear a woman say, “I don’t know what to say to your mom she’s driving me crazy,” and “I feel sorry for your mom she’s a little lost.”

Escotto says “It’s very sad for a mother to realize it is happening to your child in a place where he’s protected and being taught.”

“We want to know how far up it went and whoever is responsible is held accountable,” said attorney Raphael Lopez

The Miami-Dade school district said in a statement, “We work diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care. Any action that runs contrary to the values we instill in our school community will not be tolerated. The District will conduct a thorough review and, if the allegations are substantiated, we will take any and all appropriate disciplinary actions.”