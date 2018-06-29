Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Homestead teen.

Jasmine Zamora, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 1100 block of E Mowry Drive. She was wearing a gray jacket with pink letters, a khaki mid-drift top, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Investigators believe she may be in the Hialeah area with a man named “Brian.”

Anyone with information on her, or where she may be, is urged to call the Homestead police department at (305) 247-1535.