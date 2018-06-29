Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thick black plumes from burning cars in an Opa-locka junkyard could be seen for miles Friday morning in Miami Dade.

The fire erupted at AAAA Used Auto parts at 12766 Cairo Lane.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue attacked the massive blaze from the ground and from the air using a ladder truck. They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No word on what sparked it.

This was not the first fire in the area.

On June 5th, more than 100 firefighters were called in to battle a massive junkyard a few blocks away at 3391 NW 127th Street.

More than 100 cars were in the lot, which made for a dangerous situation for firefighters who had to contend with gas explosions among other things. The sound of exploding gasoline tanks was heard as fire consumed the vehicles sprawled around the lot.

No injuries were reported in either fire.