MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It will be a new beginning of sorts for a number of families in Liberty City.

On Friday, Miami Commission Chairman Keon Hardemon, joined by a number of politicians and community leaders, celebrated the grand opening of The Villages Miami, a 150-unit affordable rental development at 773 NW 67th Street.

The new development, which is fully leased, was made possible by a partnership between the Urban League of Miami and its affiliate New Urban Development.

“It’s quiet, it’s safe, I feel safe,” said Lenora Sapp who has already moved in.

“It’s important for us as a community to understand that this project is now sitting on where it used to be occupied by the ghetto of Liberty City, it was called The Villages. They tore it down and we began to integrate Liberty City. We decided to bring it back,” said community activist T. Willard Fair.

The Villages Miami is part of the Urban League of Miami’s “We Rise Educational Village.”

“Liberty City will rise if we rise with Liberty City,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho during the opening ceremony. “And that is why I am here today support ‘We Rise Liberty City’, to support T. Willard Fair, to support the thousands of kids who learn, who are growing up in this community.”

The initiative, which spans several blocks in Liberty City, involves multiple local organizations including Miami-Dade County Public Schools in a concentrated effort to support thirteen neighborhood K-12 schools, their students, and parents towards strengthening the community.