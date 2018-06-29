Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 29-year-old Kendall woman says she was assaulted early Friday by a groper while she was jogging. And she is worried the criminal will victimize others.

CBS4’S Peter D’Oench spoke exclusively with the victim named Diana who did not want to use her last name.

She said, “I feel violated as a woman. I was really scared. I would really hate to see anyone go through this.”

Diana said, “I went for a run at 6:20 a.m. I waited for the sun to come out. I didn’t want to run in the dark.”

She said the attack happened on S.W. 104 St. just west of S.W. 117th Ave.

“This man came up behind me on a bicycle and grabbed my buttocks really hard and sped away. I didn’t have time to do anything or react. I just started screaming. He just went behind me and grabbed my buttocks and sped away really fast.”

“I was really scared,” she said. “I started screaming and I started crying. I wanted to go behind him but he just kept going really fast. I didn’t have time to do anything. This has never happened to me before and I go running there on a daily basis.”

“I called 911 and they scanned the area and they didn’t find anything and then they showed up at my house,” said Diana, who also showed us the police report that she filed.

“I am very concerned because this happened near a school,” she said. “I feel like it is someone who lives in the area because nobody from the outside would go riding a bicycle there at that time.”

She had some advice and a warning for those who are jogging or running or riding a bicycle alone.

“Just be careful and watch out for your surroundings and I just hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.”God knows if the guy was in a van he could have taken me. I don’t know. At the moment I went completely blank. I am glad it was not worse.”

She described her attacker.

“He was a white male, in his mid-40s to 50s and he was wearing a bicycle helmet and wearing a dir fit blue shirt and black shorts and he was on a road bike,” said Diana.

She also showed us a police report she had filed.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said police are looking into this case and at this point, they believed it is an isolated incident in Kendall. “So far we have not heard of any other incidents,” he said.

Anyone who feels they were victimized by the groper should call Miami-Dade Police.

Anyone with information about Diana’s attacker should call Miami-DADE Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).