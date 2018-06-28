Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – In a Debate on the Fox News Channel the top two Republicans in the race for Florida governor faced off.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis took shots at each other at the debate held in Orlando but they agreed on a number of issues.

“I think we have a great opportunity to build off the success that Governor Scott had by expanding economic growth and job opportunity, reforming our education system,” said Rep. DeSantis.

“I’m a farmer. I’m a small business owner. I know my state best and I will always put Florida first,” said Commissioner Putnam.

The first half of the debate covered topics that included the new opening on the U.S. Supreme Court, civility and President Trump’s planned meeting with Russia’s leader.

The topic then turned to mass shootings and gun control.

Rep. Ron DeSantis says mass shootings should not be the reason people’s Second Amendment rights are taken away.

“It wasn’t because of the Second Amendment that happened. It was because an utter failure of both the locals and the FBI and if I had been Governor I would not have signed gun control,” said Rep. DeSantis.

Commissioner Putnam agreed gun control is not the answer.

“We cannot allow them to say to our American citizens that you are going to lose all of your Second Amendment rights because of what mentally-unstable individuals and those who are inspired by terrorists have done to soft targets,” said Putnam.

Another topic discussed immigration, specifically the separation of minors from their families who have crossed the border illegally.

“I think the folks that come illegally if they come with minors, they should be reunited with their families but it should be in their own country. You should not come illegally. We’ve got a lot of things we need to do on the border and this is a big point of disagreement between Commissioner Putnam and me,” said Rep. DeSantis.

“Our immigration laws need to be enforced. The President has laid out four pillars — secure our borders, end the visa lottery, reform chain migration and bring a permanent resolution to the DACA children. Washington yet again let us down and let the president down by not passing a fix to immigration,” said Commissioner Putnam.

Although President Trump has endorsed DeSantis, Putnam has raised more money and is leading in recent polls. The primary is in August.