MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are hitting the streets in search of information on a deadly hit and run crash earlier this month.

Officers are passing out flyers in the area of NW 95th Street and 7th Avenue looking for anyone who may have seen the car captured on surveillance camera leaving the area.

Police believe it was that car that struck and killed 61-year-old Lisa Ann Taipale, also known as Lisa Ruiz, on Friday, June 8th just before midnight.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

