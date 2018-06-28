Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s huge, unique to South Florida, and on the move.

We’re talking about the giant sculpture of a sloth just outside what was the Museum of Science in Coconut Grove that has been a South Florida landmark for decades.

“It’s a unique thing, there are no other 16 feet sloths in the U.S. that I know of,” said Adam Gersten the owner of Gramps Bar in Wynwood.

However for the thousands of drivers who pass the gentle giant on U.S. 1 each and every day, the drive will never be the same because it will soon be gone – but not for good.

“I am so excited for me this sloth has been a part of my life about 54, 55 years,” said Gersten.

Gersten said absolutely yes when he got a call from the Museum of Science asking if he would be willing to do something with the enormous sloth. Gersten got to work with engineers on how to move it and after months of planning, a giant crane and lots of manpower made it happen. Those who knew of its history came to watch the move.

“Having gone through the archives of the Science Museum, I learned that it was made by Frank Romanelli, built in the museum and was an exhibit while people watched him work, said Kevin Arrow with the Frost Museum of Science.

It was built in the early 60’s, moved three times but had to stay behind when the museum closed its doors a few years ago and moved to Downtown Miami.

Gersten says tens of thousands of dollars have been invested into the sloth. It was moved to a safe location where it will be restored and next year will move to its new home on the banks of the Miami River at the new Gramps on the River.