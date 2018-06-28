Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Justice Department has announced charges against more than 600 people, including doctors, for taking part in health care frauds.

That includes 124 people in South Florida.

The arrests came as part of what the department said was the largest health care fraud takedown in U.S. history.

Among the accused are 76 doctors, 23 pharmacists and 19 nurses.

They are being charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing addictive painkillers.

According to the CDC, 42,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S. in 2016 alone.