Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — A Pompano Beach fire inspector has become the first woman to complete the 100-mile voyage from Cuba to the Florida Keys on a standup paddleboard.

Victoria Burgess arrived in Key West on Wednesday, paddling across the Florida Straits in just under 28 hours.

Burgess, 34, said that she wanted to set a record and serve to inspire others to accomplish their goals. She says she hopes to have the feat sanctioned by Guinness World Records.

Before becoming a fire inspector, Burgess served as a firefighter and paramedic.

In August 2013, Tennessee musician Ben Friberg became the first person to standup paddleboard from Cuba to the Keys.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)