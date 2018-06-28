Former Dallas Cowboys’ star Drew Pearson may have a Super Bowl ring, but today, another dream of his comes true when the self-professed The Young & The Restless super fan shares the screen with his favorite character, Victor Newman.

Pearson will portray Newman’s trusty bodyguard, Dwayne, a role he never dreamed would happen.

“I’ve been a fan for a long time,” said Pearson. “I only watch sports, The Young And The Restless and The Bold And The Beautiful, that’s it. I didn’t think it was going to happen but when they called back and said, ‘We got the scene, we got the script,’ it started to become a reality that I was going to be on The Young And The Restless.”

But how exactly did a Super Bowl winning wide receiver from New Jersey become a soap opera super fan?

“A lot of people have us, sports guys, as heroes,” said Pearson. “Well who do sports guys have as heroes? We gravitate to people that we’re interest in and I was always interested in Victor Newman.”

Tune into POP TV tonight at 7 PM EST to catch Pearson’s big debut!