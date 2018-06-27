Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A summit between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin may be one step closer.

On Wednesday, Putin met with national security adviser John Bolton.

Putin greeted Bolton in the Kremlin in Moscow, noting that US-Russian relations are at a low point, which he said was mostly due to the US political infighting. He said he hoped that Bolton’s visit would achieve the first steps toward improving ties.

Putin told Bolton that Russia never wanted a confrontation with the US and offered to discuss what could be done to “restore full-fledged relations based on equality and mutual respect.”

Bolton said he was looking forward to discussing “how to improve Russia-US relations and find areas where we can agree and make progress together.”

He added that when Moscow and Washington had differences in the past, Russian and US leaders met and that was “good for both countries, good for stability in the world.”

Bolton noted that “President Trump feels very strongly on that subject.”

The Kremlin later said an agreement was reached with a date and venue to be announced. The meeting could happen as early as next month.

Trump already has trips scheduled in July to Brussels for NATO talks and to Great Britain.