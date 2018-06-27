Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami police are investigating a string of paintball attacks across the city.

Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says no one has been seriously injured, but authorities are concerned.

One of the attacks on Tuesday happened in Wynwood, the city’s hip Wynwood neighborhood.

Delva says a male victim told officers he thought he’d been shot and “then saw the ricochet of paint all over his clothes.”

She told CBS Miami’s news partner, the Miami Herald that two people in other incidents were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators don’t yet know if all six incidents are related.

Delva says it’s a crime, even though those behind the attacks may think of it as a practical joke. She added that authorities “need to figure out who is doing this.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)