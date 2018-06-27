Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When the U.S. government begins to suspect drug cartels have started trafficking terrorists across the Mexican border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on Alejandro (Benicio Del Torro), an attorney turned assassin whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin.

Brolin and Del Torro reprise their roles in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” the sequel to the 2015 hit action thriller.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Del Torro why he decided to do the sequel.

“I thought the script was original and unpredictable. I also thought that the arc of my character was very interesting,” he said.

For Brolin’s character, Matt, it’s about creating chaos in order to win. He tasks Alejandro with kidnapping a drug kingpin’s young daughter to make him believe his rival, another drug cartel leader, did it.

“It’s almost like in dealings with Mexico and America. There are these titles. You’re bad, you belong there. We’re good, we belong here. And then once you break it up, you get into the humanity of all that. Then you have all the sensitivities, do you have heart about it? Are you empathetic are you not,” said Brolin.

Sixteen-year-old actress Isabel Moner plays Isabela, the kidnapped daughter. At first, like her character, she was intimidated by Del Toro.

“I thought he was this unapproachable guy, I assumed these things. But no, he’s such a cuddly teddy bear inside,” she said.

For Alejandro, whose own daughter was killed by the cartels, there’s an empathy that comes out when he starts to spend time with Isabela.

“It’s the beginning of the rehabilitation of the character, he’s been in a nightmare really. This movie was a nightmare for him, but he comes out right and its epic really,” said Del Torro of his character.

For Brolin, whose tasting some sweet success right now for his roles in the hit movies Deadpool 2 and The Avengers: Infinity War, all is well.

“It’s really nice. Forget big successes. The fact that people like the movies I’ve done, there are enough times that people don’t like them, so it’s nice. It’s good, it’s really good,” he said with a laugh.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is rated R and opens in theaters Friday.