Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBS4) – An eight-year-old boy is being called a hero after he saved his family from an overnight fire in their mobile home.

Noel Cortes was asleep with his family in their trailer on 123rd Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade when he woke to the smell of smoke.

When he realized there was a fire, he ran outside and called his dad to get everyone out.

“I was like dad, dad wake up and he didn’t know and then when he woke up he saw smoke everywhere he woke up my little brother and my mom to get out of the house because we could’ve got hurt,” said Cortes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battalion chief Horacio Rodriguez said not only did Noel save himself, he saved four other members of his family asleep in their home.

“The eight-year-old hero saved his family. If it wasn’t for him, this could’ve have been a way different scenario,” said Rodriguez.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.