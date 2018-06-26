Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW JERSEY (CBSMiami) – A routine traffic stop in New Jersey led to a surprise reunion 27 years in the making.

With his body cam rolling, trooper Michael Patterson pulled over a white BMW for a routine traffic stop.

After some small talk, retired police officer Matthew Bailly realized they were from the same neighborhood and had crossed paths before thanks to the trooper’s mom.

“I was in labor and didn’t realize it,” said Karen Patterson, Michael’s mom. “Before you know it, I’m on the bed and Michael’s head is crowning.”

Every birthday, Michael’s mother recounted the story of how an officer helped his dad deliver him at home.

“It was years ago, it was the first baby I’ve delivered was that house, that’s why I always remember the address,” Bailly recalled.

After a moment of comparing stories, Bailly and Patterson realized that the former had delivered the latter.

“I’m like wow is this really happening right now,” Bailly said. “I just extended my hand and said sir that was me. That was me. My name is Michael Patterson. It’s a pleasure to meet you and thank you for helping deliver me.”

Matthew, Michael and his mom had a chance to return to the scene of his birth, 27 years later.

“At that point, I didn’t have any children of my own,” Bailly recalled. “I had never seen it, experienced it and I was just trying to recall academy days of my training.”

“Everyone asks why I get so upset,” explained Karen Patterson, Michael’s mom. “I get upset because I honestly don’t know what would have happened had they not come to my aid. I just want to tell Mr. Bailey I appreciate him coming to my aid.”

For those wondering, retired officer Bailly was not ticketed.

The Patterson family say they plan to stay in touch with him.