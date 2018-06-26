Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has voted not to renew the two school security monitors that were reassigned from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Andrew Medina and David Taylor will be out of jobs come July 1.

Both have been criticized for their actions, or lack thereof, when an armed former student came on the Parkland school’s campus and eventually opened fire, killing 17 people.

Medina observed the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, arrive at the school and immediately recognized him, also noticing that Cruz was carrying a large duffel bag.

Media did not lock down the school, instead radioing Taylor to watch out for the suspicious student, who was heading towards Taylor’s location in building 12.

Shortly after, Taylor heard gunshots fired from inside the building and instead of trying to help, he hid in a janitor’s closet.

Both Media and Taylor had been reassigned and banned from the Stoneman Douglas campus,