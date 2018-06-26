Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue says a man was dead at the scene when they arrived.

Witnesses say the man appeared to be trying to beat the train across the tracks at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, but didn’t make it.

Officials say the engineer didn’t realize the train had hit someone and kept going. Investigators were trying to determine which train was involved.

