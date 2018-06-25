Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — President Trump is making it clear that his stance on immigration has not softened and the anger over his immigration policies did not die down over the weekend either with more protests happening around the country.

President Trump tweeted Sunday, “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no judges or court cases, bring them back from where they came.”

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said immigration policy in the US is “laughed at all over the world,” and “is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit.”

“You know they want to hire now 5,000 more judges. So that a person puts a toe on the land, we have to go to trial. This is crazy what we’re doing,” said Trump.

A 1996 law allows for the immediate deportation of newly arrived immigrants arrested near the border, but those who seek asylum are given the chance to have a judge hear their plea.

“Under the law, they have a right to establish their claim of asylum, that they’re in legitimate fear of their life, that they’re fleeing persecution in their home country,” said Sen. Angus King of Maine on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Some of the president’s own allies in Congress have suggested hiring more immigration judges to process a growing backlog of cases. Many republicans believe the president’s own recent statements have undermined efforts to pass immigration reform.

“It’s difficult in any event,” said Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. “Right in an election year where the president has decided to have this at the forefront of the Republican election strategy, to paint the Democrats as soft on immigration. So it seems very unlikely.”

The house is expected to take up a broad immigration reform bill but it appears unlikely it will get enough votes to pass.

Republican leaders are expected to then shift to a narrower bill focused on keeping families together when they are detained at the border.

The Department of Homeland Security says it has reunited 522 children with their parents but there are more than 2,000 children separated and still in shelters.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it knows the location of all children in its care and is working to reunite the families.