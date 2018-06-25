Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, Murder, Shooting

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a gunman who is wanted for a double murder.

On Saturday two men, Donald Armstrong and Stephen Campbell, were shot to death.

Both men were 23 years old.

The shooting took place in the 2700 block of Northwest 167th Street.

They were sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown gunman opened fire.

Police believe the shooter is also in his 20’s.

He was seen exiting the car right after the shooting, police say, running northbound on Northwest 27th Avenue.

The man is described as thin and was wearing a tan or beige shift and pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

