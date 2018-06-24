Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Police, Shooting, Suspect

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police have named a suspect for a shooting that took place last Thursday.

Authorities are searching for 22-year-old Jamal Bethel.

He is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in a shooting that took place outside of a Family Dollar store in Miami Gardens.

At the time, police said a male was shot in front of the store and transported to a local hospital.

“Two males were involved in an argument which escalated outside of the store. One male shot the other and fled the scene on foot to the rear of the plaza,” a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bethel to please contact Miami Gardens Police or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

