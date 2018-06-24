Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MILWAUKEE (CBSMiami) – Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are taking their drive for change on the road.

Hundreds in the Milwaukee community welcoming them as they take the stage along with local students.

Now activist David Hogg is traveling with the group this summer.

“We need things like universal background checks across our country,” Hogg said.

He was one of many Parkland students in the classroom at Stoneman Douglas, when a shooter opened fire, killing 17.

“After finding so much grief and negativity that caused such a violent thing to occur at my school, we’re taking that grief and pain into love and compassion for all Americans,” Hogg said.

The summer bus tour called Road to Change is making more than 50 stops in over 20 states pushing for gun reform.

They are hoping to keep their message strong into November.

“It doesn’t matter what side of the isle you’re on we’re human beings with safety and security and we all just want to live,” Hogg said.

Tables filled the Wisconsin Center Saturday to register young voters

“If we can get youth out to vote we can get more legislators elected,” said Hogg.

Milwaukee students found inspiration from Parkland students.

“Youth in Milwaukee have been fighting for year, but what they’re doing is giving us a platform, our way to speak our truth and our stories,” said high school senior Tatiana Washington.

Milwaukee’s energy motivating the group hoping to see change.

“Everyone in this room speaking today is out there fighting for us,” said Hogg. “They’re out there fighting for your kid; they’re out there fighting for you and me so that we can live in a safe and just world.”

Sunday the tour stops in Minnesota.

Another group focusing on the state of Florida will be in Miami Sunday and head to Naples and the west coast of Florida Monday.