We discuss the chaotic week on the immigration front.

First President Trump expresses his support for the zero tolerance policy on illegal entry.

We then learn that in the last six weeks, more than 2000 children have been separated from their parents who crossed the US-Mexico border illegally.

Then amidst condemnation and protest, the president reverses his decision and signs an executive order.

We debate possible next steps and what this means politically.

Guests: Juan Gomez, Director of the Carlos A. Costa Immigration and Human Rights Clinic AT FIU.

Curtis Hunter, Attorney at Becker & Poliakoff.

The first segment of the show can be seen above.

The second and third segments of the show can be seen below.