LAKE PLACID (CBSMiami) — Dozens of children and three adults at a Florida summer camp were hospitalized after getting mysteriously sick and nobody knows the cause of the illness.

It happened at the Clover Leaf 4H camp in Lake Placid, which is northwest of Lake Okeechobee in central Florida.

Authorities say 33 children and 3 adults were hospitalized. Most of them complained of nausea.

It started Wednesday with kids getting sick. But, emergency crews knew this was bad when a child passed out Thursday.

Children from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are among those being treated.

None of the children is in serious condition.

The Highlands County Health Department is searching from the cause of the illness. Highlands County Fire Rescue tweeted that they also treated four children at the scene.

The health department has been notified and will be involved in the investigation.

60 other children at the camp did not get sick.