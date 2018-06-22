Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will keep families who illegally cross the border together, questions still remain about its real-world implications.

The Trump administration says about 500 of the more than two thousand children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May. However, there is still no clear solution nor timeline for the rest. A senior administration official told CBS News the government is working to set up a reunification process in south Texas.

At the same time, the Pentagon is examining the possibility of using military bases to house up to 20-thousand children who cross into the U.S. by themselves.

All this comes as Republicans in the House tried and failed to pass an immigration bill on Thursday. They postponed a vote on a second bill until next week. It includes $25 billion for a border wall and a pathway to citizenship for some of the “dreamers.”

“Some of the areas where we have real disagreement, we’re trying to work through them,” said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA.

President Trump has blamed Democrats for inaction.

“They don’t care about the children. They don’t care about the injury. They don’t care about the problems. They don’t care about anything,” he said.

Not true countered House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-CA.

“We’re going to be smart and strong, not reckless, rash, and ruthless,” she said.

In a sign the Trump administration may be dialing back its ‘zero tolerance policy,’ the Associated Press is now reporting that the U.S. Attorneys Office will be dismissing cases involving parents who were separated from their children. the AP says an email from a federal public defender claims the government will not be prosecuting parents with children going forward.