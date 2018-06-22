Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boca Raton police made a disturbing discovery as they caught two armed robbers last Wednesday.

Investigators say the pair held up an employee at the Einstein Brothers Bagels store on Federal Highway, as she took out the trash.

They forced another worker back inside and told him to empty the safe, police said.

While this was happening, one of the suspect’s four-year-old son was left waiting, alone, in the getaway car.

Police arrested both suspects, after a short chase on I-95.

The boy was not hurt and was returned to his mother.