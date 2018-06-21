Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

X’s mother told family and friends Wednesday night at a vigil that BSO told her they’d made an arrest.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Dedrick Williams who was taken into custody by BSO on Wednesday. He is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy.

Williams is also charged with probation violation for a previous grand theft charge and driving without a valid license, records show. He is being held without bail.

The 20-year-old rapper had just left Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on Monday. BSO officials said he was ambushed by two suspects as he left in his electric BMW. He was shot and killed in the front seat.

His attorney, David Bogenschutz, said investigators told him the rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to buy a motorcycle.

Witnesses say the suspects stole a Louis Vuitton bag and fled in a dark SUV.

Williams is scheduled to have an initial court appearance Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.