MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is one of three finalists for the location of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Other cities being considered include Milwaukee and Houston. Denver also made the party’s short list but withdrew its bid due to scheduling conflicts.

Bids from Atlanta, New York City, San Francisco and Birmingham were rejected.

Miami Beach city officials plan to submit a formal proposal next week to the Democratic National Committee.

If selected, Miami Beach plans to host registration, meetings and other events at its convention center and speeches and voting to select a candidate would likely be held at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

The host city is expected to be announced in early 2019 following committee site visits during the summer and fall.

Although Miami Beach is the lead host, the city submitted a joint proposal with Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami.

If Miami Beach is chosen, it would be the first time in nearly 50 years that the city will host a major political convention. Miami Beach was the site of the Republican convention in 1968 and both the Democratic and Republican conventions in 1972 which drew destructive anti-war protests.

The 2020 Democratic Convention will be held July 13-16, just before the 2020 Summer Olympics.