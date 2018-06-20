Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As lawmakers in Washington scramble for legislation to end the separation of children at the border, a showdown at a South Florida facility holding children has prompted accusations of a cover-up.

Wednesday morning, Senator Bill Nelson spoke on the Senate floor about being turned away from a facility in Homestead that held 94 children who had been separated from their families at the border. The federal government had claimed the shelter, which houses about a thousand children, was just for unaccompanied immigrant children. It was also revealed that in addition to the Homestead shelter, their others in Miami Gardens and Cutler Bay which were housing children separated from their families at the border.

“In addition to the 94 children, there are 174 children being held in my state of Florida that have been separated from their families,” Nelson told his fellow senators.

Nelson said despite being the senior senator from Florida who sits on the committee that has the oversight authority over the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which funds the office of refugee resettlement, the deputy secretary of HHS refused to allow him to enter the facility because it was the department’s policy that there was a two week waiting period after the application to tour the facility was filed.

Nelson said it felt like a cover-up.

“The question is, why do they not want the Senator from Florida to get into this detention facility where there are children that have been separated from their parents. It must be that not only is this department policy, this is being directed from the President and the White House. They don’t want me to see it because they don’t want us to know what is going on in there,” he said.

Nelson said something needs to be done immediately

“This is the current debate. Children that have been ripped apart from their moms and dads when in fact it has always been an American value to keep families together even when you are adjudicating the lawful or unlawful status of the parents,” said Nelson.

He added that previous administrations have found ways to keep families together during the immigration process, but Trump has altered that policy.

“Despite all the finger pointing and deflection, President Trump and his administration knows that that’s their policy, he doubled down on it last night, but there is nothing in the law that requires them to tear parents away from their children,” he said

“The power to end this shameful chapter in our nation’s history lies with the president and his pen,” Nelson said on the Senate floor today. “He can sign an executive order today just as easily as he can sign a law that we pass here in Congress. Either way, it’s up to him. He doesn’t need Congress to act,” he added.

Nelson and Rep. Debbie Washerman Shultz made the trip to Homestead Tuesday to check on the living conditions for the kids. They said they wanted to make sure they had proper medical treatment, food, and an all-around good environment.

In a letter to the Health and Human Services, Governor Rick Scott said he wants to know whether health screenings are being conducted at the border and again at the time the children are placed in shelters. He also wants to know what health, education, or other social services have been provided to any children placed in Florida. He also reaffirmed his stance on President Donald Trump’s policy to remove children from their parents writing “I’ve been very clear that I absolutely do not agree with the practice of separating children from their families this practice needs to stop now.”

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said his office needs to be notified whenever children are brought to a facility in the county so they can provide educational service. He said so far that information hasn’t been communicated.