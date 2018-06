Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Trump says he will sign “something” in the near future that will end family separation at the southern border.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that,” Mr. Trump said during a Wednesday meeting with members of Congress at the White House. “I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”

Family separation has seen a recent uptick due to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero-tolerance” policy for illegal entry at the U.S.-Mexico border. Because any illegal border crossing is prosecuted, parents and children are separated during the legal process.

Mr. Trump opened his remarks on immigration saying that Republicans want security and to keep families together.

The president announced that he will be cancelling the congressional picnic, saying that it “didn’t feel right” to him.

“We want to solve this immigration problem,” Mr. Trump said.

This meeting marks Mr. Trump’s second meeting with Congress this week, following his meeting with House GOP members Tuesday, in the midst of a backlash over the separation of immigrant children from their parents who enter the country illegally through the southern border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for Mr. Trump that would direct DHS to keep families together in detention.

Meantime, the Associated Press is reporting separated infants and young children are being held at what the government calls “tender age” facilities in south Texas.

The children are being sent to three centers in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville in southern Texas, which have been repurposed to house the youngest migrants, including those younger than five, The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.

Another center is planned for Houston, The Associated Press reported.

Medical providers who have visited the facilities say they are safe and clean, but the children are often crying and acting out.

The AP did not identify the unnamed “lawyers and medical providers” whose accounts of the facilities form the basis of the report.

At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since the zero-tolerance immigration policy went into effect earlier this year.