DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Fans continue to gather and remember a young rap artists that was gunned down in broad daylight.

On a sidewalk near where rapper XXXTentacion was slain, fans have gathered to place candles, flowers and teddy bears.

“We’re listening to his music, dancing to his songs. We’re trying to keep his memory alive,” said fan Adriana Nazzaretto.

They decorated 100 yards of sidewalk with chalk art including intricate drawings of him and messages of sympathy and loss such as “Feel for you XXX” and “4evr Young.”

Tuesday night fans also held a walk in X’s memory to stop the violence.

“We’re trying to preach today to put the guns down,” said fan Nottaway Turner. “Stop all the killings, all the senseless violence. It gotta stop, man. Now look who we lost. We lost a Broward County legend.”

XXXTentcion was shot Monday outside Riva Motorsports, an upscale seller of motorcycles, boats, all-terrain vehicles and scooters off a main highway, next to railroad tracks and a neighborhood of tract homes

Seventeen-year-old Myles O’Hara and 20-year-old and Aaron Gavin sat on the curb, solemnly staring at the ground, mostly ignoring the people who moved past.

They said they admired XXXTentcion because he was a local kid who had risen from rough circumstances and was making a positive contribution.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for XXXTentacion says detectives believe he was fatally shot in a random robbery while likely planning to buy a motorcycle.

Attorney David Bogenschutz said Tuesday that investigators also told him the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash for the purchase.

No arrests have been made in Monday’s shooting.

Authorities say two men were involved and both fled in a dark SUV.

