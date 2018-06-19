Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) — The search is on for whoever shot and killed a popular South Florida rapper outside a Deerfield Beach motorsport dealership.

XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports when he was fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a black BMW i8 around 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

The 20-year-old rapper from Plantation, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving the location off North Dixie Highway and NE 36th St. when he was ambushed.

“Just before 4 as the male left the premises he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects fired a weapon in what appears to be an apparent robbery,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Keyla Concepcion.

According to BSO, the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The popular rapper was rushed to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

A makeshift memorial has formed in front of the motorcycle dealership where he was gunned down.

“It’s sad, man, he was just a kid, no matter what the situation was nobody deserves to die,” said one fan.

“When you’re killing him, you’re killing a part of us,” said Armin Khoshbin who brought white flowers to symbolize X’s message of peace. “In my sophomore year, I think X kinda saved my life. I was in this depression and it was like this whole thing, nothing was really helping me and I was going down a bad road.”

Fans have also been sharing an eerie, undated Instagram Live video in which XXXTentacion talked about what he wanted his legacy to be after he died.

“If worse thing comes to worst, and I f—ing die or some s— and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” he said.

“If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me,” the rapper added.

The entertainer, who sported dreadlocks and a number of facial tattoos, was a rising star. He notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort “?” and had a top 10 hit with “Sad!”

His brief career was mired in controversy. According to court documents he was awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident involving his pregnant girlfriend.

XXXTentacion pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts, including witness tampering, and had been under house arrest for a time while he awaited trial.

The house arrest was lifted in March, according to Miami-Dade court documents.

BSO does not have a description of the gunmen.

If you have information that could help police, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

