Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The first ever museum exhibit about a publicist is now open at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU.

It honors the celebrity filled life and career of a local gentleman who was beloved and nationally recognized.

The exhibit is called “Charlie Cinnamon: Legendary Press Agent,” a simple title describing a man who had anything but a simple life.

Charlie, who died in November of 2016, leaves a legacy of bringing the biggest names in showbiz to South Florida while creating and promoting shows and happenings throughout the decades.

His two close friends, Broadway Producer Richard Jay-Alexander and celebrity photographer Manny Hernandez, co-produced the exhibition that premiered Monday night.

It features more than 100 historic items curated from Cinnamon’s personal showbiz archives through the decades.

“He knew how to take care of people and made everyone feel like a star. So, if they weren’t famous, or were launching a restaurant or a book, or helping a non-profit, he made everyone feel great,” said Alexander.

“He brought everyone in, from Liz Taylor to Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, all the big ones from that time but Liz Taylor probably was one of the bigger ones,” said Hernandez.

Speaking of Taylor, the exhibit features a pair of citrine earrings that were a gift the actress gave him.

“They were her earrings and she made them into cufflinks and they were his prized possession,” Alexander said.

Among the memories, an original letter from General Patton in 1945 to his battalion during WW2.

His first official typewriter on which he wrote countless press releases.

The first Miami Heat basketball after Charlie brought in Julio Iglesias in as a partner.

There’s the wall of fame with signed autographs from legendary stars like Alan Alda, Milton Berle, Anthony Quinn, Ethel Merman, Johnny Carson, Eartha Kitt and more.

He did the publicity for The Concert Association’s presentation of tenor Luciano Pavarotti on Miami Beach, an event CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo remembers well.

“By the way, that’s my microphone! That’s my hand,” she said while looking at the picture on the wall of the famous opera singer being interviewed, by Petrillo, with Cinnamon smiling and looking at them. “This makes me so happy.”

It’s a person and a career that made a difference in the place he loved and the people loved him back.

“It’s a great career, a great legacy. He did so many things for the arts and that’s what he did. He did what he loved,” said Hernandez.

“People must come to see this and see what a life and a career and legacy, a real legacy, is all about,” said Alexander.

“Charlie Cinnamon: Legendary Press Agent” is on at the Jewish Museum of Florida- FIU through the first week of September.