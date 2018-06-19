Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been revealed that the recently re-opened Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children could be holding up to 1,000 minors.

Based on that new information, Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is reaching out to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen regarding the educational services available to those children.

He also joins the growing voice of lawmakers and local leaders condemning the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy that is separating children from their parents at the U.S. border.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Carvalho claims that “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has not received any communication from either HHS or OOR regarding the re-opening of this facility, the presence of such a significant number of school-aged children, or the details of provisions being made to educate these children.”

Carvalho goes on to request a dialogue in order to discuss the educational services that are available to those children.

He references Article IX, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution, which states it is “a paramount duty of the state to make adequate provision for the education of all children residing within it’s borders.”

In the letter, Carvalho had the words ‘residing within its borders’ underlined.

The letter goes on to say that “…the constitutional mandate is that the state must make adequate provision for a “uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high quality system of free public schools” for all children in the state. This provision requires that all children, regardless of their immigration status, must be provided a public education while they are here.”

Carvalho also made his opinion known on how he feels about the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy that is separating children from their parents after crossing the U.S. border.

“These actions which have been carried out in the name of border security are not emblematic of a nation which holds itself out as a beacon of justice, humanity, and freedom. These actions do not represent the United States of America,” he says in the letter.

Among those copied on the letter are Florida Governor Rick Scott and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.