Ryan Mayer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a visit to speak to the Los Angeles Lakers this season as part of Vice President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka’s “Genius Talk” series. The impassioned speech that Johnson delivered apparently resonated with young forward Kyle Kuzma who has begun to add some bulk this offseason and he’s thanking “The Rock” for it.

Kuzma exploded onto the scene during his rookie season this year after being taken with the 27th overall pick in last June’s draft posting 16 points and six rebounds per game in over 30 minutes of action per night. In addition to hitting the weights, it looks like Kuzma has been working on his post moves in preparation for next season.