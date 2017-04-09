HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

TROPICS SATELLITE MAP

WEB tracking IR Tropics Satellite Map

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch