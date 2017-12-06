Big O Show

Winderman On Heat: “Signing Gordon Hayward Isn’t That Much Of A Jump”

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

06/12/2017

Torretta On Cortez Kennedy: “We Lost A Great Cane And An Even Better Person”

Former Miami Hurricanes Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Gino Torretta joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

05/24/2017

Ira Winderman: Heat Players “Keep Showing Up To Practice”

Ira Winderman joined The Big O Show on Monday to discuss the NBA playoffs and the Miami Heat’s offseason outlook.

WQAM–05/22/2017

Michelle Kaufman on Miami MLS Stadium: “The Main Concern Is Parking”

Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman joined The Big O Show on Thursday, sharing the latest details on David Beckham’s progress to bring MLS Soccer to Miami.

WQAM–05/18/2017

Kelly On Dolphins Roster Depth: “They’re Better Than What They Had Last Year”

Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

05/11/2017

Washburn On NBA Playoffs: “These Ratings Can’t Be Great. This Is Bad Basketball”

Boston Globe National NBA Writer, Gary Washburn joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

05/09/2017

Isaac Asiata: “I Have To Keep Evolving And Keep Progressing”

Miami Dolphins 5th round draft pick Isaac Asiata joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

05/07/2017

Dwyer On Cavaliers: “You Can’t Trust Them For Anything”

Editor of Yahoo! Sports “Ball Don’t Lie” NBA blog, Kelly Dwyer joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

05/04/2017

Kelly On Charles Harris: “When I Watched The Film… I Did See Cam Wake”

Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

05/03/2017

Jeff Cross On Charles Harris: “I’m Thrilled With The Pick…It Was Exactly What We Needed”

Former Miami Dolphins defensive end, Jeff Cross joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.

04/28/2017

