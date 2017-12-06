Follow the show on Twitter (@BigOShow)
Big O Show
Winderman On Heat: “Signing Gordon Hayward Isn’t That Much Of A Jump”
Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Torretta On Cortez Kennedy: “We Lost A Great Cane And An Even Better Person”
Former Miami Hurricanes Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Gino Torretta joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Ira Winderman: Heat Players “Keep Showing Up To Practice”
Ira Winderman joined The Big O Show on Monday to discuss the NBA playoffs and the Miami Heat’s offseason outlook.
Michelle Kaufman on Miami MLS Stadium: “The Main Concern Is Parking”
Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman joined The Big O Show on Thursday, sharing the latest details on David Beckham’s progress to bring MLS Soccer to Miami.
Kelly On Dolphins Roster Depth: “They’re Better Than What They Had Last Year”
Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Washburn On NBA Playoffs: “These Ratings Can’t Be Great. This Is Bad Basketball”
Boston Globe National NBA Writer, Gary Washburn joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Isaac Asiata: “I Have To Keep Evolving And Keep Progressing”
Miami Dolphins 5th round draft pick Isaac Asiata joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Dwyer On Cavaliers: “You Can’t Trust Them For Anything”
Editor of Yahoo! Sports “Ball Don’t Lie” NBA blog, Kelly Dwyer joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Kelly On Charles Harris: “When I Watched The Film… I Did See Cam Wake”
Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.
Jeff Cross On Charles Harris: “I’m Thrilled With The Pick…It Was Exactly What We Needed”
Former Miami Dolphins defensive end, Jeff Cross joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM.